News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Blue Is Beautiful Anandhi's Favourite Colour

Why Blue Is Beautiful Anandhi's Favourite Colour

By REDIFF STYLE
April 05, 2024 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Life is art' for Kayal Anandhi so she chooses to make it her 'masterpiece'. 

The south Indian actor, who will be seen in White Rose, wants an old-fashioned sort of love story; her wardrobe reflects that vibe. 

The pretty lady from Kayal and Zombie Ready doesn't need make-up to shine under the spotlight. 

Simplicity is her gehna and 'classy is the new black' as far she is concerned.

IMAGE: A vision in white, she'll walk straight into your heart in her white salwar kurta set and red bindi
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kayal Anandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her pastel blue sari matches both the colour of the sky and her serene mood.

 

IMAGE: Besides her love for monochrome, it's her pout and oversized shades give off rockstar vibes. 

 

IMAGE: She keeps it simple and fresh; it's a rare sight to see her dolled up to the nines.  

 

IMAGE: Is she wondering where her bike is because her off-road style is 10 on 10. 

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed in her favourite colour, blue.   

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Ravishing Rashami
Ravishing Rashami
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Pragya's Love Language Is...
Pragya's Love Language Is...
Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story
Cong moves EC against DD telecasting The Kerala Story
Maha speaker wants Alibaug renamed as 'Maynaknagri'
Maha speaker wants Alibaug renamed as 'Maynaknagri'
Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?
Will EV Policy Lure Tesla?
'I was the highest paid actress'
'I was the highest paid actress'

More like this

Surbhi, Rakul, Mouni's Swimsuit Styles...

Surbhi, Rakul, Mouni's Swimsuit Styles...

Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

Alaya, Kiara, Disha, Akansha Slay In Corsets

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances