Why Blue Is Beautiful Anandhi's Favourite Colour

'Life is art' for Kayal Anandhi so she chooses to make it her 'masterpiece'.

The south Indian actor, who will be seen in White Rose, wants an old-fashioned sort of love story; her wardrobe reflects that vibe.

The pretty lady from Kayal and Zombie Ready doesn't need make-up to shine under the spotlight.

Simplicity is her gehna and 'classy is the new black' as far she is concerned.

IMAGE: A vision in white, she'll walk straight into your heart in her white salwar kurta set and red bindi.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kayal Anandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Her pastel blue sari matches both the colour of the sky and her serene mood.

IMAGE: Besides her love for monochrome, it's her pout and oversized shades give off rockstar vibes.

IMAGE: She keeps it simple and fresh; it's a rare sight to see her dolled up to the nines.

IMAGE: Is she wondering where her bike is because her off-road style is 10 on 10.

IMAGE: Sun-kissed in her favourite colour, blue.