Jaw-Dropping Jewels From Cannes

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 30, 2022 12:42 IST
Want to be inspired by these stylish steals we spotted on the Cannes red carpet? All you need to do is click on the images for a look.

IMAGE: Want to bring on the bling and make a glamorous statement?
Nour Arida's embellished collar is high on drama and sparkle.
It is just the accessory to wear with a tube top or dress.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Abla Sofy ditched her earrings but wore a delicate maang-tikka for a more subdued look.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A nose ring as stunning as that will be the star attraction wherever you go.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Frida Aasen shows off a fun way to wear a necklace.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann's bejeweled belt had Elvis inscribed on it.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hats also made their way into the Cannes red carpet.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cindy Bruna's transformable white and pink gold necklace set was worn with the front down her back.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fernando Arrabal embraces flower power.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Flora Coquerel's bracelet is inspired by Hollywood.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Need a more glamorous way to showcase your love for flowers?
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

 
