Happy Girl Mona Glows

By REDIFF STYLE
August 17, 2023 10:09 IST
Mona Singh is much admired for her acting -- the performance she put in as Bulbul Jauhari in Made In Heaven Season 2 is so loved that many felt her character needed not just a few episodes but a whole series.

While Mona made the season a lot more interesting with her role as a parent shocked by her elder son's conduct, one needs to also take a minute to appreciate her wardrobe -- she gave us a whole bag full of pointers in tasteful dressing as the independent woman who sets an inspiring example for her screen son.

When it comes to her off-screen closet, plain Jane just won't do.

The adventurous element maybe pared down a tad, but not the colours. It's full of masti because 'smiles are always in fashion'.

IMAGE: A rich colour. Exceptional cut and embroidery. The little pom-poms/tassles provide the fun in this Afghani-style kurta that got her some love from across the border too.
The geometric choker caught our attention.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mona establishes just how edgy and preppy kurta ensembles can be!
Another intriguing neckpiece with its layers.

 

IMAGE: Her 'shaadiwalla feel' sari is straight outta of a Karan Johar rom-com.

 

IMAGE: Mona's Raw Mango separates make one murmur: Sholaa hai, phooljhadi hai, pataakhee kee ladi hai!
Can you believe this beauty played Aamir Khan's mom in Laal Singh Chaddha?
(By the way, Mona is 16 years younger than Aamir.)

 

IMAGE: She styled herself for the trailer launch of Made In Heaven Season 2 in a dress of black and a ivory with a potential for cute twirling pics.

 

IMAGE: Maybe it is a kaftan or maybe it is a dress. Whatever its classification, it's a few flowy, happy yards of yellow.

 

IMAGE: The pink hue of her sari lends Mona the swag of royalty.
'Stand tall Laugh loudly and be who u truly are', instructs the actress.

REDIFF STYLE
