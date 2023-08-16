She's As Fresh As A Daisy

Daisy Shah lives up to her name.

Her flower power dressing is a breath of fresh air against the Bollytown fashion landscape.

The actor's bodysuits will make you blush, she hearts sturdy boots, it's rare to find two pics where her hair is done the same way and her style can often be described in one word, as it was by a fan -- fayaaahhhh!

IMAGE: You can't have a more abs-applauding bodysuit than this one whose cut-outs offers peeks of little skin handles of a maha-toned bod.

The peep show also cuts through the monotony of an all-beige getup.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Blue daisies for a Mumbai Daisy.

She says: 'Sun is out n so are the daisies'.

Via the loud flowers on her pants, Daisy achieves easy sophistication, when she coordinates the daring prints with a subdued denim jacket and white sneakers.

IMAGE: This is the dhamal 7.9 million IG public come to see on her feed every day.

Is there an equally daredevil biker dulha stopping by to offer her a ride?

IMAGE: Cherry red tracks, a white cropped top and a bomber jacket in zebra crossing colours score visual intrigue.

Thankfully, those are horses in the background and there's no bull in sight.

IMAGE: We can't help our darn, Bloody Ishq when we see the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 competitor in that hot leather skirt and boots constructing an ek dum badiya pic of rugged boho chic.

IMAGE: When in doubt, braid up, like she does in South Africa.

PS: She lives for her boots.

IMAGE: No offence Poker Straight Hair, but messy tresses is our BFF.

Daisy hashtags her feelings: #blessthismess #livelovelaugh