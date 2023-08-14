Shivani Jaissi Koi Nahi

Shivani Raghuvanshi, who played Jazz Kaur in the first season of Made In Heaven, returns in season two.

And as our luck would have it, we will see more of her first-class acting and what she calls 'fresh as a daisy' fashion.

The Delhi girl knew at 14, after watching Devdas, that she wanted to work in Bollywood, but graduated in botany from the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, while she was convincing her parents to allow her to chase her dreams.

Hers is low-key, tasteful dressing that scores hamesha.

IMAGE: Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Whattey Beauty.

The sexy, strappy blouse lends josh to the understated sienna sari.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivani Raghuvanshi/Instagram

IMAGE: From a sari to a pretty, flowery frock, with white sports shoes, Shivani swiftly, deftly switches sartorial tracks, all the while bajao-ing our dil ki ghanti with her sweet, unaffected style.

IMAGE: The actor in an over-long striped maxi on the edge of the ocean creates a Lighthouse Effect.

It's a formal-casual dress that strikes a great balance between comfort and style.

She says she is out of poses.

A follower reassures her: 'So what if you are out of poses. Smile is all that takes the show'.

IMAGE: When saadagi achieves Made In Heaven angelic status.

IMAGE: Shivani's all business in a dress with a splattering of white paint which would be how artist Jackson Pollock would have done designer wear if he was given fabric.

IMAGE: A black cape for a subtle patterened dress.

She is no fan of gaudy accessories or bold colours and you can always count on her for laid-back wardrobe tips.

IMAGE: When Shivani is outdoors, it's comfort all the way pura ke pura! She levels it up in sneakers, three-fourth jeans and a blush pink sweatshirt on a trip to the mountains.