Bold, Breezy, Beautiful: Athulyaa's Fashion Fix

Athulyaa Ravi's approach to fashion is both confident and versatile.

She often pairs contemporary pieces with ethnic touches.

On movie front, this pretty actor's next release, the comedy-heist film Chennai City Gangsters, will hit the theatres this week.

IMAGE: Athulyaa Ravi frolics in Istanbul, but in style. In her sassy printed skirt, breezy white off-shoulder top, chic crochet hat and eye-catching studded heels, she gives major travel fashion goals. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Athulyaa Ravi/Instagram

IMAGE: She puts the rad in the traditional with a pink six-yard drape. She keeps the styling minimal with a crescent-shaped bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes and polished nails.

IMAGE: She wears a beautiful blend of green and aqua and matching bangles.

IMAGE: Dressed to impress, Athulyaa glimmers in a green sari with a choker, elegant gajra a delicate micro bindi

IMAGE: She makes a bold statement in vibrant fuchsia pink co-ords layered over a sleek black crop top. Those striking hoop earrings are an additional touch of glamour.

IMAGE: She owns the floral trend in this ethereal light blue ensemble.

IMAGE: The silken allure of a silvery beige lehenga, embellished with delicate applique details....

