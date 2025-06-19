HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bold, Breezy, Beautiful: Athulyaa's Fashion Fix

By REDIFF STYLE
June 19, 2025 10:06 IST

Athulyaa Ravi's approach to fashion is both confident and versatile.

She often pairs contemporary pieces with ethnic touches.

On movie front, this pretty actor's next release, the comedy-heist film Chennai City Gangsters, will hit the theatres this week.

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: Athulyaa Ravi frolics in Istanbul, but in style. In her sassy printed skirt, breezy white off-shoulder top, chic crochet hat and eye-catching studded heels, she gives major travel fashion goals. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Athulyaa Ravi/Instagram

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: She puts the rad in the traditional with a pink six-yard drape. She keeps the styling minimal with a crescent-shaped bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes and polished nails.

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: She wears a beautiful blend of green and aqua and matching bangles.

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: Dressed to impress, Athulyaa glimmers in a green sari with a choker, elegant gajra a delicate micro bindi.

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: She makes a bold statement in vibrant fuchsia pink co-ords layered over a sleek black crop top. Those striking hoop earrings are an additional touch of glamour.

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: She owns the floral trend in this ethereal light blue ensemble.

 

Athulyaa Ravi

IMAGE: The silken allure of a silvery beige lehenga, embellished with delicate applique details....

Athulyaa Ravi

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

REDIFF STYLE
