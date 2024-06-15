Gulshan Devaiah: My Dad, My Teacher

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gulshan Devaiah/Instagram

Like father, like son.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah tries to emulate his father, Sri Devaiah's personality traits and it's helped him, he says, to navigate his path in Bollywood.

"My dad always used to say quality over quantity. That's something that has always stuck with me.

In an earlier interview with Rediff.com, Gulshan had shared that he is 'absolutely papa's boy', even though his father isn't an 'emotional person' and is 'not communicative'.

Gulshan adds that his father is a "notoriously punctual" and "very meticulous" person.

"If he is going for a wedding or meeting or something like that, he will always be there on the given time. I valued these two things and it made sense to me to follow them when I came to Mumbai to become an actor."

IMAGE: Gulshan (in the centre) with his family.

Gulshan adds that, because of his father, "quality over quantity" reflects in his choices as an actor.

"I won't do anything that I don't resonate with or I don't have genuine interest in. Of course, money is important but I can't do things only for money. Being on time is also really important for me as actor and I always try my best to do so," he says.

Is there a personality quirk of his father that he is amused by?

"He is very meticulous about the things that he is interested in. He will go step by step.

"When he cooks, for example," smiles Gulshan, "it takes forever and the dish is not ready on time."

CLICK HERE for more Father's Day features.

Share your daddy stories, and daddy pictures, with us.

Tell us what makes your father special, what makes the picture you are sending us special.

Let's celebrate our dads this Father's Day (June 16).

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) with your name and where you are from. Don't forget to include that picture.

We'll carry the best entries right here at Rediff.com.