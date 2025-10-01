Dussehra Special: Ananya, Sanya, Katrina's Style Tips

The festive season is here and while everyone is busy picking saris and lehengas, the real glam game lies in the details.

Accessories, hair add-ons, even your nails -- that’s where the fun begins. And who better to take inspo from than our Bollywood favourites?

Here’s your Dussehra style cheat sheet -- celeb-approved accessories that will instantly level up your look.

IMAGE: Why drape your sari the usual way when you can cinch it with a belt? Katrina Kaif shows how it’s done in a baby pink floral sari, belted at the waist for a chic, modern twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Forget basic earrings, this season it’s all about the ear cuff. Sanya Malhotra gives the trend a thumbs up -- it's edgy, cool and guaranteed to make your Dussehra look pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Hair accessories are having a major moment. Mrunal Thakur proves it by decking her braid with a hair chain -- a simple hack to glam up your hairstyle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Why stop at bangles? Janhvi Kapoor pairs her strapless brocade blouse with a statement arm cuff -- a bold move that instantly screams goddess energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor takes the unconventional route, styling her look with a Himachali-style cap and oxidised jewellery. Even a topi can be your ultimate style flex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure her nails do the talking -- rocking a different colour on each finger. Vibrant, playful and totally Gen Z-approved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram