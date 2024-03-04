Gosh! Isn't Janhvi Gorgeous?

Whether she drapes herself in a sari, slinks into a gown, flounces around in a pretty dress or relaxes in shorts, Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe is delightfully on trend.

This pretty lass has a bunch of movies in hand, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which releases next month.

A 'forever happy girl', she will take your breath away in almost anything she chooses to wear.

IMAGE: Gleaming in pink, Janhvi is nothing short of eye-catching in this woven tissue sari, which she pairs with her wonderful ada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Doesn't she look glorious in gold?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Flawless in monochrome, she takes centerstage in velvety black and leather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: So simple, so sweet, so Janhvi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Another day, another reason for Janhvi to show off her ethnic style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She shows off a svelte purple and an even svelter kamariya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram