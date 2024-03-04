News
Gosh! Isn't Janhvi Gorgeous?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 04, 2024 09:37 IST
Whether she drapes herself in a sari, slinks into a gown, flounces around in a pretty dress or relaxes in shorts, Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe is delightfully on trend. 

This pretty lass has a bunch of movies in hand, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which releases next month.

A 'forever happy girl', she will take your breath away in almost anything she chooses to wear.

IMAGE: Gleaming in pink, Janhvi is nothing short of eye-catching in this woven tissue sari, which she pairs with her wonderful ada.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look glorious in gold?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Flawless in monochrome, she takes centerstage in velvety black and leather. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: So simple, so sweet, so Janhvi...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another day, another reason for Janhvi to show off her ethnic style. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She shows off a svelte purple and an even svelter kamariya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's ready to take on the world in this strapless, sequinned gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

