Gosh! Isn't Janhvi Gorgeous?

Whether she drapes herself in a sari, slinks into a gown, flounces around in a pretty dress or relaxes in shorts, Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe is delightfully on trend.
This pretty lass has a bunch of movies in hand, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which releases next month.
A 'forever happy girl', she will take your breath away in almost anything she chooses to wear.
IMAGE: Gleaming in pink, Janhvi is nothing short of eye-catching in this woven tissue sari, which she pairs with her wonderful ada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Doesn't she look glorious in gold?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Flawless in monochrome, she takes centerstage in velvety black and leather.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: So simple, so sweet, so Janhvi...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Another day, another reason for Janhvi to show off her ethnic style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: She shows off a svelte purple and an even svelter kamariya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: She's ready to take on the world in this strapless, sequinned gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram