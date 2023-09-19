Go Traditional On Ganeshotsav

Turns out the perfect Ganesh Chaturthi outfit does exist. However, it may require you to revive some old-school styles.

Why be a phuljadi when you can look like you've walked straight out of a Bajirao Mastani scene?

Take notes from these celebs and ditch contemporary ensembles for drapes that reflect a charm of an era gone by.

IMAGE: Navarai majhi ladachi ladachi ga... apsara jashi indraachi indrachi ga!

Half-moon shape bindi, nath, pearl jewellery and sea green and orange handloom Paithani sari... Madhuri Dixit Nene makes a case for all things traditional in her khupach chan style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

IMAGE: How about dressing in a traditional nine yards sari to welcome Ganpati Bappa?

Ankita Lokhande in a nauvari saadi is giving off major Marathi mulgi vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

IMAGE: A Paithani can be understated, and Sonali Bendre Behl's chocolate brown drape is the perfect example.

She cleverly adds a lot of gold dagina (jewellry) for a regal touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre Behl/Instagram

IMAGE: Let the festival give you a good excuse to re-wear your exquisite Benarasi wedding sari.

Vidya Balan found a winner in the red timeless drape which she teams with golden jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi's Peshwai look that feels right on trend for Ganeshotsav 2023?&

