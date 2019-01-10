Why is everyone talking about Alia's sleeves?

January 10, 2019 11:36 IST

The actor looked every inch the Bollywood diva for the trailer launch of Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt just showed us a new way of wearing sleeves.

The actor, who chose a Jonathan Simkhai dress from Le Mill for the trailer launch of Gully Boy, finished off the epic style with detachable sleeves.

For a second, Alia had us confused about whether she was wearing gloves or sleeves!

A huge fan of the off-shoulder look, Simkhai has a flair of experimenting with the sleeves.

And while it is not certain whether the designer added those funky sleeves or it was a last minute addition, we must say that Alia rocked the look like a boss.

Scroll down to take a look at her pics!

Alia looks fabulous as always! Photographs: Courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

She paired the outfit with coral boots and big, round ear hoops.

Alia's got swag.