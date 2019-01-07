rediff.com

Golden Globes: The best dressed models

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 14:42 IST

A glimpse at what the models wore to the Golden Globes after-party. 

Looking gorgeous as ever, Heidi Klum displayed some serious skin show. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Georgia Fowler dared to bare in a printed gown with a silver bodice. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hot damn! Nicole Scherzinger looks smokin' hot in sheer and gold. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Indya Moore left little to the imagination in sheer. Photograph: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan's cutout dress is too HAWT to handle. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Indian model and a former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai walked the red carpet in a pink sari. Photograph: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

