In Pics: How models partied before the Golden Globes

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 13:49 IST

These models stole the show at the 76th Golden Globes Awards with their daring style choices.

Emily Ratajkowski painted the Golden Globes red in her sheer Peter Dundas gown with an attached cape. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Supermodel Angela Lindvall commanded attention in a black jacket worn with a lace dress. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images

All eyes were on Tami Williams for rocking this structured purple-grey dress on the red carpet. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

It was an-all white look for Winnie Harlow who was dressed in a Peter Dundas creation. Photograph: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jessica Hart brought in some cheer with her sunshine yellow dress. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Georgia Fowler opted for a printed asymmetrical silhouette. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger cut an impressive figure in her off-shoulder black gown. She completed the look with red lips. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Why so grumpy Hailey Clauson? The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model slid her fabulous body in a black dress with lace. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Shannan Click ditched the gown for a black jumpsuit on the red carpet. Photograph: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Lead image by Rich Polk/Getty Images