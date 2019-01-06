Jlo's bold look will leave you swooning

January 06, 2019 09:00 IST

Entertainer, actor, style icon, the glamorous Jennifer Lopez is InStyle Australia's cover girl.

Photograph: Courtesy InStyle Australia/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shows no signs of slowing down.

After celebrating her 49th birthday last year, the singer and mother of two has been giving us plenty of fashion inspiration.

Sharing her New Year message with her followers on Instagram, the singer wrote: 'I love the first day of a new year...

'I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead...and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!

'On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm, but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I've yet to accomplish.

'The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!

'So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous , be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar... be relentless in the pursuit of your passions.

'And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year!'

For her latest cover with InStyle Australia, Jlo upped the glam quotient in a printed Valentino dress, clinched at the waist with a matching belt.

Photographed by Anthony Maule, the singer was styled by Julie Pelipas, fashion director of Vogue Ukraine.

She completed the look with matching boots and Chopard earrings.