Radhika Apte looks like a Greek goddess

January 11, 2019 11:01 IST

The actor took to Instagram to share pics from a Harper's Bazaar photo shoot, in which she looks like a legit goddess.

Photograph: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar India/Instagram

Radhika Apte cut an impressive figure on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India's January 2019 issue.

Dressed in a white one-shoulder flowing gown for one of the inside shoots, above, she looked every inch a Greek goddess.

The actor took to Instagram to share the pics. 'Thank you @bazaarindia for the first cover of 2019!!!' she captioned the pic.

'Our January cover star is a performer in the classical sense of the word,' added the mag's Instagram account as they unveiled the cover.

'A dancer and an actress of screen and stage, Radhika Apte is committed to her craft and rewriting the rules of what it means to be a Bollywood star. She truly has been the superwoman of 2018 with six releases in fewer than 12 months.'

For the cover, below, Radhika channeled her inner diva in a white shirt, paired with a black leather bodice and matching pants.