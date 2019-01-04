Damn! Sanya Malhotra looks like a dream in this bridal avatar

January 04, 2019 14:01 IST

Her look will definitely take you by surprise.

Photographs: Courtesy Femina Wedding Times/Instagram

Here comes the bride! Sanya Malhotra just shared the cover of Femina Wedding Times' January cover and all we can say is 'Aww'!

Dressed in her bridal best, the actor looks incredibly beautiful in not one but three gorgeous outfits.

For the first look, above, Sanya chose a Rocky S gown in a beautiful shade of red.

Embroidered with sequins and intricate zardosi work, the figure-hugging gown accentuated her curves.

She accessorised the look with a maathapatti and a statement necklace.

For the second look, above, Sanya opted for a cleavage-plunging lehenga by designer Ritika Mirchandani.

Looking elegant, she finished off the look with a choker on her neck, a nose ring and soft perms.

Her third look, above, was all about style and elegance.

The actor impressed in an Arpita Mehta creation, continuing her love affair with the nose ring and soft perms.

For her fourth look, above, Sanya stunned in a black sari, paired with a Sunaina Khera jacket.

'In today's time, it is important to be comfortable in your skin,' the actor revealed in an interview with the mag.

'I workout not because I have to burn calories, but because I enjoy being active.

'I'm self-critical about my work, but when it comes to how I look on screen it doesn't matter.'