Can you solve the mystery in Taapsee's life?

Making a glamorous appearance on the cover of Grazia magazine, Taapsee Pannu revealed the mystery she has been trying to solve.

IMAGE: Dressed to impress! Taapsee Pannu makes a bold statement in metallic separates. Photograph: Courtesy Grazia India/Instagram

'There's something about Taapsee,' wrote the actor on her Instagram page as she unveiled her January 2019 cover for Grazia magazine.

'I am also trying to figure this THING out since years,' she added hinting at the mystery that's been playing in her head for years.

Dressed in shimmering metallic separates, Taapsee dazzled on her first mag cover of 2019.

With bold eyes, nude lips and slicked back hair, she put her flawless fashion sense and stylish looks on the fore.

Oozing glamour, the actor opted for a crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors.

She accessorised her look with stone earring and metal bangles, and a black belt fastened at the waist.

With tie-up flats on her feet, she kept the look casual yet stylish.

Taapsee, who has been winning hearts on Instagram with her sartorial choices, recently revealed her New Year resolution on Instagram.

'In 2019, I promise to myself that I will embrace the lemons life throws at me and transform them into oranges, and consume it (because) we can never have enough of Vitamin C,' she joked.

Styled by Pasham Alwani, the cover was shot by Arsh Sayed.