Can Swara get any HOTTER?

Swara Bhaskar welcomed 2019 on a sexy note!

Photograph: Courtesy FHM/Instagram

Winter has set in but Swara Bhaskar's latest cover will make you break into a sweat.

The actor sizzled in a cleavage-plunging outfit with sequinned work.

'Here's presenting our Cover Girl for January, the unapologetic @reallyswara,' the mag wrote as they unveiled the cover.

Striking a sensual pose for the camera, Swara looked sexy with her hair worn in an unkempt mess and nude lips.

'I feel that I have led a very selfish life,' she revealed in her interview.

'Maybe as celebrities, we have to, as that is the structure of our job. I wish to change that,' she added.

In her interview, the actor has discussed her favourite poets, the purpose of art and tea, among other things.