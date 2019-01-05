Psst! This is what Ayushmann does in his spare time

January 05, 2019 09:00 IST

Apart from his acting work, he is a voracious reader too!

Photograph: Courtesy GQ India/Instagram

His father, an astrologer, loves music and plays the flute.

Probably that's from where Ayushmann Khurrana gets his flair for music.

'My favourite ghazal singers are Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. For me, music is related to spirituality,' the actor revealed in an interview with GQ India.

He added: 'I go outdoors for shoots. That's when I get time to read, listen to music, meet people from different places.

'I love flights. I read somewhere that your emotions are heightened at higher altitudes.

'I normally don’t cry while watching films, but when I’m (on a plane) I cry, I laugh out loud. That’s also a good time to write. I’ve composed songs on flights.'

The actor, who features on the cover of GQ's January 2019 issue, is touted as 'the dark horse'.

Striking a grim pose, Ayushmann looked dapper in a printed shirt, paired with dark trousers and a steel grey overcoat.

Shot by Errikos Andreou, this is the actor's first cover for 2019.

The mag unveiled the cover on Instagram and wrote: 'Meet our first cover star of 2019! @ayushmannk's revamped the idea of a Bollywood leading man, and is completely in the zone.'