Malaika, Shilpa or Sara: Whose style is better?

January 04, 2019 10:40 IST

Maybe you haven't seen the models wearing the design themselves.

Take a look at these pictures and tell us who wore the designer's look better -- the model or your favourite celebrity!

Shilpa Shetty may look striking in this pink couture saree gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The model on the right brings out the dramatic polymer details of the outfit. Photographs: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

By adding a dupatta, matching bangles and leaving her hair open Sara Ali Khan's stylist Tanya Ghavri gives rightful due to Sukriti and Akriti's neon green summer separates. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram, left and Sukriti and Akriti Official/Instagram

Do you think Esha Gupta looks better than the model in this Sukriti and Akriti ensemble? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti and Akriti Official/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra paired a white and gold anarkali suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with a colourful dupatta and a different geometric zari bottoms. Does stylist Ami Patel's jugaad for Priyanka work better than the original on the right? Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Trust Tapsee Pannu to turn any outfit into a glamorous one. Here, her stylist Devki B paired Shruti Sancheti's runway top with a daring slit skirt. Would you vote for her or the model on the right who has paired it with short pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram, left and Shruti Sancheti/Instagram

It is unlikely that a model can replace Malaika's oomph on or off the ramp. Do you like Malaika's version of the Basil Soda dress? Photograph: Kind courtesy Basil Soda/Instagram

Disha Patani wore this structured dress from Maison de Couture while attending Deepika and Ranveer's reception in Mumbai. Who do you think pulled the look better -- Disha or the model? Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison de Couture/Instagram