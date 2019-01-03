rediff.com

#Fitspiration! Bend it like Amyra

#Fitspiration! Bend it like Amyra

January 03, 2019 11:48 IST

We are just a few days into the New Year.

If you're looking for some motivation to hit the gym, just take a look at Amyra Dastur's Instagram feed. 

The actor's badass workout pics are so good that they'll inspire you right away!

The back bend is a great way to strength your upper core and Amyra does the yoga pose effortlessly. Photographs: Courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

If you have never done a stretch using a wall, then you should totally try this pose. 

She's the queen of back bends...

...and can do a handstand with such ease. Exhibit 1. 

Exhibit 2.

'Your body can stand almost anything. It's your mind that you have to convince,' she captions this pic on Instagram. 

Rediff Get Ahead
