Fitspiration! Bend it like Amyra

January 03, 2019 11:48 IST

We are just a few days into the New Year.

If you're looking for some motivation to hit the gym, just take a look at Amyra Dastur's Instagram feed.

The actor's badass workout pics are so good that they'll inspire you right away!

The back bend is a great way to strength your upper core and Amyra does the yoga pose effortlessly. Photographs: Courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

If you have never done a stretch using a wall, then you should totally try this pose.



She's the queen of back bends...



...and can do a handstand with such ease. Exhibit 1.



Exhibit 2.

