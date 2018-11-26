Pix: When Ranveer brought out Deepika's wild side

November 26, 2018 09:08 IST

The newly wed couple hit the dance floor in their most fashionable avtar yet.



IMAGE: Ranveer Singh wore an anti-fit silk jacket with signature handcrafted heart shaped embellishments designed by Manish Arora for his wedding party in Mumbai. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Arora/Instagram

What happens when one of Asia's sexiest women marries B-town's zingiest male?

According to casting director Shanoo Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a 'match made in Paradise.'

After a fairytale wedding and grand Bengaluru reception, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai for their post wedding celebrations.

IMAGE: Ranveer matched his jacket with statement accessories and kohl lined eyes.



On November 24, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party to welcome the couple in Mumbai.

The couple who had been twinning in their oh-so-perfect public appearances, surprised the guests with their eclectic fashion choices.

Ranveer brought on his fun and crazy side by picking a spunky jacket from his favourite designer Manish Arora.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone was dressed in a floral red and pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Errikos Andreou/Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Deepika matched her bae's style by wearing a custom designed ensemble and statement accessories by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

IMAGE: 'Smouldering midnight blue eyes on this beauty,' Deepika's makeup artist Sandhya Shekar wrote on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Errikos Andreou/Sandhya Shekar/Instagram

Her floral headgear reminded us of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

IMAGE: Deepika poses with her hair stylists Clarabelle Saldanha and Gabriel Georgiou. Photograph: Kind courtesy Clarabelle Saldanha.

Deepika's look was put together by Shaleena Nathani. Her smokey eye-up was courtesy Sandhya Shekhar and her hair was styled by celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Besides giving us couple fashion goals, DeepVeer were seen matching steps and dancing the night away.