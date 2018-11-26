Pix: When Ranveer brought out Deepika's wild side

The newly wed couple hit the dance floor in their most fashionable avtar yet.
What happens when one of Asia's sexiest women marries B-town's zingiest male?
According to casting director Shanoo Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a 'match made in Paradise.'
After a fairytale wedding and grand Bengaluru reception, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai for their post wedding celebrations.
On November 24, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party to welcome the couple in Mumbai.
The couple who had been twinning in their oh-so-perfect public appearances, surprised the guests with their eclectic fashion choices.
Ranveer brought on his fun and crazy side by picking a spunky jacket from his favourite designer Manish Arora.
Deepika matched her bae's style by wearing a custom designed ensemble and statement accessories by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Her floral headgear reminded us of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
Deepika's look was put together by Shaleena Nathani. Her smokey eye-up was courtesy Sandhya Shekhar and her hair was styled by celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou.
Besides giving us couple fashion goals, DeepVeer were seen matching steps and dancing the night away.
this
Comment
article