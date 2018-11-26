Pix: When Ranveer brought out Deepika's wild side

rediff.com

November 26, 2018 09:08 IST

The newly wed couple hit the dance floor in their most fashionable avtar yet.

Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh wore an anti-fit silk jacket with signature handcrafted heart shaped embellishments designed by Manish Arora for his wedding party in Mumbai. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Arora/Instagram

What happens when one of Asia's sexiest women marries B-town's zingiest male

According to casting director Shanoo Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a 'match made in Paradise.'

After a fairytale wedding and grand Bengaluru reception, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai for their post wedding celebrations.

Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Ranveer matched his jacket with statement accessories and kohl lined eyes.

On November 24, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a special party to welcome the couple in Mumbai.

The couple who had been twinning in their oh-so-perfect public appearances, surprised the guests with their eclectic fashion choices.

Ranveer brought on his fun and crazy side by picking a spunky jacket from his favourite designer Manish Arora.

Deepika at her wedding party

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone was dressed in a floral red and pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Errikos Andreou/Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Deepika matched her bae's style by wearing a custom designed ensemble and statement accessories by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: 'Smouldering midnight blue eyes on this beauty,' Deepika's makeup artist Sandhya Shekar wrote on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Errikos Andreou/Sandhya Shekar/Instagram

Her floral headgear reminded us of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Ranveer and Deepika wedding party

IMAGE: Deepika poses with her hair stylists Clarabelle Saldanha and Gabriel Georgiou.Photograph: Kind courtesy Clarabelle Saldanha.

Deepika's look was put together by Shaleena Nathani. Her smokey eye-up was courtesy Sandhya Shekhar and her hair was styled by celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Besides giving us couple fashion goals, DeepVeer were seen matching steps and dancing the night away.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
