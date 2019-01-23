rediff.com

Ooops! Did this model forget to wear her top?

January 23, 2019 13:40 IST

The Berlin Fashion Week threw up some unusual style trends. 

Berlin-based Australian designer Marina Hoermanseder's collection, inspired by the 80s and the 90s, made people rethink the trends that will rule this year. 

Presenting glimpses from her show. 

The nude bodice is a thing now! Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

The bandage dress? Or the belt dress? Wonder how the model slid her bod into this outfit!

This could easily be the new Catwoman suit! Agree?

The designer didn't hesitate to showcase some funky designs in vibrant colours.

That's a wrap! Marina Hoermanseder is escorted onstage by a model with skates.

