If Cong tries to bring down Saini govt...: Ex-BJP ally

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that if Leader of Opposition B S Hooda takes steps to bring down the Nayab Saini government, his party would support the move.

IMAGE: Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. Photograph: @JJPofficial/Xm

The former deputy chief minister's statement came a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Saini government.

If a no-confidence motion is brought against the Saini government, Chautala said they will vote against the government.

"I want to say on record that if a floor test is held, our MLAs will vote to bring down the government...JJP will issue a whip and vote against it," he said.

The BJP government, which has the support of two other Independents and lone MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

"I want to tell Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda that going by the present numbers in the Assembly, if a step is taken that this government is brought down during (Lok Sabha) elections, then we will fully consider to support them in this from outside," Chautala told reporters in Hisar.

Now, Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the BJP government," he said

Asked whether his party will support the Congress, he replied, "We are clear that step should be taken to bring down the government".

He said the government has lost majority and either the chief minister should prove majority or resign on moral grounds.

Ruling out any possibility of supporting the BJP after its alliance ended, Chautala said, "I have made it quite clear that the JJP will not go with the BJP now".

On the possibility of the BJP not summoning the House to prove majority, Chautala indicated there are many options available, including moving courts.

Three Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The present House has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant. In the present House, the BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party has one member. Independents are six.

If the opposition seeks a no-confidence motion in the state assembly, the BJP may need JJP MLAs to abstain.

Referring to the three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support, Chautala said hectic political developments have taken place in the last day.

"We demand that on moral grounds, the CM should either prove majority or submit his resignation," he said.

"We will request and even write to the Governor that he should give direction to the government to prove majority," he said.

Referring to the JJP's earlier alliance with the BJP, Chautala said, "Till the time we were supporting the government, never such a situation arose".

The way three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support shows that the BJP has turned weak. The claims made by the BJP of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana as well as the Karnal assembly seat in the bypoll have also fallen weak," he said.

On some JJP MLAs indicating support to the BJP, Chautala said notices have been issued to three of them and they have been asked to submit a reply.

"Three MLAs have been issued notice, but they have not replied yet.Appropriate action will be taken by the party," he said.

He said his party MLAs are bound by the whip and if anyone wants to extend support to anyone else they will have to resign first.

"If anyone takes part in anti-party activity, there is a law for that," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana.

The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

Talking to reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble and was working strongly.

"We are going to write to the Governor that three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support and they have extended support to our party... the government is in the minority and they have no right to stay in power. We will demand that the government be dismissed, President's Rule be imposed and fresh elections be held," Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said.

Senior Congress leader B B Batra said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), once an ally of the BJP in the state, should write to the Governor making it clear that they were not supporting the dispensation.

Reacting to Chautala's statement, Batra said, "Let the JJP write a letter to the Governor stating that they are not supporting the BJP government... We may know this fact (that JJP is not supporting them) but let them give a letter stating the same.

"Like the three Independent MLAs wrote a letter to Governor stating they have withdrawn their support... The JJP should also do this," he said.

Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and the JJP's four-and-a-half-year-old post-poll alliance with BJP had come to an end with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala saying they will not be part of the new government headed by Saini.

BJP's Jawahar Yadav said there was no danger to the BJP government in the state.

He said the Saini government won a trust vote on March 13 and if it has to prove its majority on the floor of the House, it will do so.

Among the three Independent MLAs who withdrew their support, Gollen fought as an Independent and defeated Congress party's Satbir Bhana in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls.

He had unsuccessfully fought the 2014 assembly polls on a BJP ticket. He had remained chairman of the Haryana Tourism Corporation.

Gonder defeated BJP nominee Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi from the Nilokheri seat in the 2019 assembly polls. He had remained the chairman of the Haryana Forest Development Corporation.

Sangwan won the Dadri assembly seat by defeating JJP nominee Satpal Sangwan in the previous assembly elections. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly polls.

As the intervening period between holding two assembly sessions should not be more than six months, the governor will have to summon the House before September 13.

State assembly polls in Haryana are due in October while the Karnal Assembly bypoll is scheduled for May 25 along with voting to the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Saini, the MP from Kurukshetra in the outgoing Lok Sabha, is the BJP candidate for the bypolls and if he wins, the party's strength in the Assembly will rise to 41.

The Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on March 13 won the trust vote by a voice vote in the House after he took oath as the new chief minister replacing Khattar.