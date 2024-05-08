News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex sheds 45 points in highly volatile trade

Sensex sheds 45 points in highly volatile trade

Source: PTI
May 08, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex declined over 45 points in highly volatile trade on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 73,466.39.

 

During the day, it went lower by 437.93 points or 0.59 per cent to 73,073.92.

The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended with gains.

European markets were trading with gains. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,668.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.65 per cent to $81.79 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?
Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?
'Google Wallet' for Android users in India launched
'Google Wallet' for Android users in India launched
Jaiswal can break my records: Brian Lara
Jaiswal can break my records: Brian Lara
Will back Cong to bring down BJP govt in Haryana: JJP
Will back Cong to bring down BJP govt in Haryana: JJP
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances