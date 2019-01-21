Watch! Kangana rules the ramp in green

January 21, 2019 15:37 IST

Kangana Ranaut, who went all out to embrace sustainable fashion on the ramp, has a simple message for you.

Photographs: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut slipped into a sustainable look as she strode the ramp for Liva Fashion.

Dressed in a olive green gown by designer Swapnil Shinde, the actor adorned her hair with a floral tiara.

While her gown was all green, it definitely stood out by a mile and looked stylish yet comfortable.

Making a case for sustainable fashion, the actor said: 'The fashion industry, especially the fabric industry is one of the most pollution causing industries in the world.

'That's why the revolutionary step of planting trees and using trees to make fabric and clothing.

'It is a more conscious, aware and more inclusive approach to life.'

WATCH: Kangana strodes the ramp in eco-friendly clothing.