StyleDiaries: Shilpa Shetty stuns in pink

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

Shilpa Shetty wearing a truly stunning pink sari is the best thing we have seen all week. She rounded off the look with a green choker and a matching kamarband. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Deepika Padukone gave us serious colour blocking goals in her coral and blush pink separates. She paired her look with pink heels. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Yellow is no longer a summer colour thanks to Kiara Advani. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari unleashed her glamorous side in this black sexy high-slit gown. Photograph: Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Anushka Manchanda looked fab in a red kimono paired with a matching tee and denims. Photograph: Courtesy Anushka Manchanda/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's blue layered dress looks too good to be true. She completed the look with orange lips and silver heels. Photograph: Courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Black beauty! Mouni Roy wowed in a black sari with embroidery. With dramatic kohl eyes and red lips, Mouni cut a stunning figure in black. Photograph: Courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram