5 unforgettable runway moments of 2018

December 27, 2018 10:10 IST

The hottest highlights from the runway this year.

1. Ranbir and Deepika walked for a cause

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, for the first time, came together to walk for a summer/festive collection put together by designer Manish Malhotra.

While Ranbir wore a black and white layered sherwani with floral embroidery and Deepika was dressed in a pearl lehenga with chikankari embroidery.

The duo walked for the annual Mijwan fundraiser in Mumbai.

It was a delight to watch them on the ramp for a noble cause.

2. Salman and Katrina walked for Manish Malhotra

Photograph: Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Not just Ranbir-Deepika, designer Manish Malhotra also reunited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the ramp this year.

They walked together for Malhotra, who unveiled his couture collection in Mumbai.

While Salman looked dapper in a black bandhgala, Katrina wowed in a gorgeous brown silhouette.

3. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's aww moment

Photograph: Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Neha and Angad broke the Internet with their wedding pictures and followed it up with the announcement of their baby.

'I have chased Neha Dhupia for 15 years; this is the first time I am actually walking with her. How could I miss out on this opportunity?' said Angad Bedi, who walked the LFW ramp with his wife for designer Payal Singhal.

The happy couple had made the exciting announcement of them becoming parents the previous day and Neha proudly flaunted her baby bump on the ramp.

'I was also privileged to wear Payal’s first outfit for her men’s look. This is my LFW ramp debut as a married man with Neha,' Angad had shared.

4. Janhvi Kapoor made her ramp debut

Photograph: Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was the cynosure of all eyes as she marked her ramp debut walking for Nachiket Barve.

The Millennial Maharani collection found its perfect muse in Janhvi who wore this pink and blue lehenga with floral embroidery as the showstopper for the designer.

Should we also mention how she melted our screens with her confidence?

5. Hema Malini and Esha Deol bonded for fashion

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

We have seen Hema Malini share the stage with Esha Deol for her dance performances.

But this was one of those rare moments when the mother-daughter walked together on the runway.

Designer Sanjukta Dutta dressed up Esha Deol and Hema Malini is gorgeous silk silhouettes for the Lakme Fashion Week.

It was one of those moments that warmed your hearts.

DON'T MISS: The best of 2018