rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Behind-the-scenes: The making of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar

Behind-the-scenes: The making of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 10:38 IST

For their latest edition, the Kingfisher crew and celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar headed to Sardinia, a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. 

A sneak peek at the Kingfisher Calendar 2019.

First up we have Diva Dhawan, who cut a sexy figure in a neon pink bikini. 

Shubrah Aiyappa shows off her incredibly toned bod in a white swimsuit. 

Sushri Mishra sets the temperature soaring in a cutout two-piece.  

Photographer Atul Kasbekar gets clicked with Diva Dhawan. 'Diva is one of my all-time favourite models to work with. Effortless elegance and poise, and at all times with an athletic twist,' he writes on Instagram.

The photographer sharing a frame with Diva again. 

Bronze goddess and Sri Lankan beauty queen Madusha Mayadunne gets ready for the photo shoot. 

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Atul Kasbekar, Diva Dhawan, Kingfisher, Shubrah Aiyappa, Sushri Mishra
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use