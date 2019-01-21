Behind-the-scenes: The making of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 10:38 IST

For their latest edition, the Kingfisher crew and celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar headed to Sardinia, a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

A sneak peek at the Kingfisher Calendar 2019.

First up we have Diva Dhawan, who cut a sexy figure in a neon pink bikini.

Shubrah Aiyappa shows off her incredibly toned bod in a white swimsuit.

Sushri Mishra sets the temperature soaring in a cutout two-piece.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar gets clicked with Diva Dhawan. 'Diva is one of my all-time favourite models to work with. Effortless elegance and poise, and at all times with an athletic twist,' he writes on Instagram.

The photographer sharing a frame with Diva again.

Bronze goddess and Sri Lankan beauty queen Madusha Mayadunne gets ready for the photo shoot.