Mane attraction! Meet Ranveer Singh's devoted hair stylist

Last updated on: November 21, 2018 12:55 IST

Stylist Darshan Yewalekar was responsible for the actor's hair styling at his wedding.

A pic from Deepika and Ranveer's mehendi celebrations at Lake Como, Italy. Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

There was a time Ranveer Singh had one of the best beards in B-Town.

Today, his moustache is the talk of the town.

But do you know who is the man (aka barber) responsible for the actor's beard and moustache.

Well! It's Darshan Yewalekar, who has been associated with the actor right from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

Meet the Darshan Yewalekar. After Ranveer Singh, we think he has the most enviable beards in the business. Agree? Photographs: Courtesy Darshan Yewalekar/Instagram

'Right from our first project together, Ramleela we have been trying to up the grooming game!' the stylist said in an interview around the release of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati.

'With Padmavati, we have played with the hair and beard to create a distinct look,' he added.

'So right now, I would have to say Padmavati is my favourite. I'm excited for everyone to see the look.'

Darshan, who has managed the star's on-reel and off-reel looks, also accompanied the actor to Italy's Lake Como for the wedding.

The duo share a really special bond, which is pretty evident through Darshan's pics. Scroll down to see some of their throwback pics.

This one is for the albums! Darshan and Ranveer share a frame together.

Post 2016's TOIFA Awards where Ranveer won the Best Actor award Bajirao Mastani.

Darshan in action, fussing over Ranveer's look.

#BarberLife is not such a bad deal.

A behind-the-scenes pic of Ranveer with his team, including Darshan (standing to his right).