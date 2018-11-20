Why Deepika chose THIS venue for her reception

November 20, 2018 09:30 IST

Hint: The Leela, Bengaluru houses the actor's favourite Italian restaurant.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

When Deepika Padukone is not sweating it out at the gym, giving us fitness goals or shooting for her next blockbuster, she is a foodie.

Remember the time she surprised Abhishek Bachchan when she said she loved quinoa and broccoli salad just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Dips loves her veggies just as much as she loves street food.

'Food makes me happy. Make me work round the clock, but just feed me first,' the actor had revealed to HT Brunch three years ago.

She loves chaat, sushi and vegetable juices too.

So when the actor-model -- who had a fairtytale destination wedding in Italy -- had to pick a place for her wedding reception in Bengaluru, she chose The Leela, Bengaluru.

Want to know why?

IMAGE: Le Cirque Signature, The Leela, Bengaluru is one of Deepika's favourite Italian restaurants. Photographs: Kind courtesy The Leela/Zomato

'The biggest reason why Deepika chose to have the reception at the Leela, Bangalore was renowned Italian restaurant of New York, Le Cirque which goes by the name Le Cirque Signature,' a source told Pinkvilla.

IMAGE: A view from the rooftop of Le Cirque Signature, The Leela, Bengaluru.



'DP loves the restaurant in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru drew Deepika to The Leela.'

'Her mother has also gone food tasting 2 to 3 times. The food will be pre-dominantly South Indian though. They will check into the hotel on 20th and check out on 22nd,' the source added.

Now, that's a true foodie!

After Bengaluru, the couple will travel to Mumbai to host another reception at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 28.