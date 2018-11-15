Why DeepVeer are Sabyasachi's favourite couple

Last updated on: November 16, 2018 09:00 IST

The designer had expressed his desire to dress up the couple in 2015. And the admiration is mutual.

On November 14, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were dressed in white and red Sabyasachi creations for their wedding according to the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin traditions . Photographs: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the couple of the moment.

On November 14, they tied the knot according to the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin traditions at the Villa del Balbianello, which overlooks Lake Como in Italy amid tight security.

It was followed by Anand Karaj as per Sikh rituals on November 15.

After forbidding family, friends and guests from sharing pictures from the wedding for nearly 48 hours, the couple took to Instagram to unveil their wedding looks.

For the November 14 wedding, bride Deepika wore a red and gold silk sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a heavy matha-patti, jadau jewellery and jhumkas.

Deepika was styled by Shaleena Nathani, her hair was done by international artist Gabriel Georgiou who also created Anushka Sharma's wedding look last year.

The model-actor's makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar kept her makeup minimal with smoky eyes and a red bindi.

Groom Ranveer chose an off-white and gold dhoti-kurta with a mundavli also designed by Sabyasachi.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone colour-coordinated in red Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits for their Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

For the Sikh wedding, Deepika wore a red lehenga choli with an elaborate maang teeka, a nath, traditional chooda and kalire.

Deepika's dupatta had the words 'sada saubhagyavati bhava' (be always blessed) written on it.

Ranveer wore a red sherwani with golden motisfs and a matching saafa and turban.

It is no surprise the couple chose to be dressed in Sabyaschi Mukherjee's creations for their wedding.

In the past, Deepika had subtly dropped hints about being a Sabyasachi bride.

In a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, the Padmaavat actor was asked to pick a designer for her wedding trosseau. And Dips picked Sabyasachi Mukherjee over Manish Malhotra.

Deepika Padukone wore an orange kurta designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Nandi puja, a pre-wedding ritual held in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

The admiration is mutual.

When asked which couple he'd like to dress up on their wedding, Sabyasachi had picked DeepVeer.

'I think they would make such a great couple,' he told The Indian Express.

Guess what? In 2015 too, the designer had expressed his desire to dress up Deepika and Ranveer on their big day.

'Deepika would make a perfect Sabyasachi bride because she has a striking Indian face, a wonderful Indian body and wears a lot of my traditional Indian clothes beautifully,' the designer told PTI at Vogue BFF event three years ago, where he had unveiled his wedding collection.

'What I like about her is that she is not someone who only likes to wear polyester, net or clingy clothes. She can also wear a Kanjivaram or Banarasi and still look good,' Mukherjee said at the event.

'I like the fact that Deepika brings out a lot of cultural context in her clothing. She sometimes wear fabrics like Matka which other actresses won't even wear and I find that fascinating,'

At the same event, the designer also revealed why he'd love to design clothes for Ranveer Singh. 'Because I just love him. He is so easy about whatever he likes to do and that’s very charming about him,' the designer who's also dressed up celebrity couples like Virat and Anushka said.