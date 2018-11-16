He's the man behind Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photographs

Last updated on: November 16, 2018 09:59 IST

A fashion and portrait photographer, he was born and raised in Athens.

Photograph: Courtesy Errikos Andreou/Instagram

'@ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone my deepest and warmest congratulations! This was a wedding made of dreams!' wrote photographer Errikos Andreou as he uploaded two lovely pics of the newly-wed couple.

A pic of Errikos Andreou when he was holidaying in Greece. Photograph: Courtesy Errikos Andreou.Instagram

A fashion and portrait photographer, Errikos was born and raised in Athens. An amazing story-teller, he uses his photographs to weave stories and engage people.

Not new to Bollywood, Errikos has worked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the past.

A very beloved project celebrating Indian heritage and art. @worldofnilaya is bringing together the incredible talents of @sabyasachiofficial and the amazing beauty of @deepikapadukone. Photograph: Errikos Andreou for Asian Paints.

He shot gorgeous portraits of Deepika for an Asian Paints shoot.

Dressed in designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations, Deepika looked radiant and beautiful in his pics.

'Super duper Ranveer Singh for Femina India'. Photograph: Errikos Andreou for Femina

Remember Femina's June 2018 cover, featuring Ranveer Singh dressed in a pink T-shirt?

Titled 'Disruptor-in-chief, actor, superstar Ranveer Singh', the men's special cover celebrated the actor's journey in Bollywood.

Hence it comes as no surprise that the duo chose him as their official photographer.

Errikos with creative director Prashish More, Deepika Padukone and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Photograph: Courtesy Errikos Andreou/Instagram

A student at the University of Westminister and the College of Central St. Martin's, Errikos has worked in the fashion industry as a photographer, stylists and designer.

Probably that's how he manages to capture his subjects so beautifully.

'Bollywood goddess Kareena Kapoor welcoming an exotic New Year for the Vogue India cover story January 2018'. Photograph: Errikos Andreou for Vogue India

After having lived for three-and-a-half years in Paris, the photographer is soon becoming a household name in Bollywood.