He's the man behind Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photographs

'@ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone my deepest and warmest congratulations! This was a wedding made of dreams!' wrote photographer Errikos Andreou as he uploaded two lovely pics of the newly-wed couple.
A fashion and portrait photographer, Errikos was born and raised in Athens. An amazing story-teller, he uses his photographs to weave stories and engage people.
Not new to Bollywood, Errikos has worked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the past.
He shot gorgeous portraits of Deepika for an Asian Paints shoot.
Dressed in designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations, Deepika looked radiant and beautiful in his pics.
Remember Femina's June 2018 cover, featuring Ranveer Singh dressed in a pink T-shirt?
Titled 'Disruptor-in-chief, actor, superstar Ranveer Singh', the men's special cover celebrated the actor's journey in Bollywood.
Hence it comes as no surprise that the duo chose him as their official photographer.
A student at the University of Westminister and the College of Central St. Martin's, Errikos has worked in the fashion industry as a photographer, stylists and designer.
Probably that's how he manages to capture his subjects so beautifully.
After having lived for three-and-a-half years in Paris, the photographer is soon becoming a household name in Bollywood.
