Cute! Kiara Advani stuns in playful pink separates

November 16, 2018 10:47 IST

Cirque du Soleil's 43rd original production Bazzar premiered in Mumbai this week.

The world premiere was a night to remember. Take a look at the celebs who were in attendance.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The red carpet divas are here! Radhika Apte rocked a jumpsuit, while Kiara Advani kept it chic in pink separates .

One colour coordinated family: Arshad Warsi was accompanied by his kids Zene and Zeke .

Three generations! Randhir Kapoor with daughter Karisma and grandson Kiaan .

Kiran Rao was all smiles with her son Azad.



Ishaan Khattar graced the red carpet with his mother Neelima.



Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur made sure that all their family members were in attendance .

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya painted a happy picture.

Meet Gaurav Kapoor's wife Kiran Bhattal.



Hey good looking! Ranvijay Singh with wife Prianka Singha.

Harshvardhan Rane walked the red carpet with Kim Sharma.



Maniesh and Sanyukta Paul with their kids in tow.

Thrice as nice: Models Sania Shaikh, Hemangi Parte and Deepti Gujral.



Giogia Andriani joined Arbaaz Khan on the red carpet.

All happy faces here! The artists of Cirque du Soleil take a selfie.

Brothers Sulaiman and Salim Merchant with their families .

Ladies in black Sunita Rao and Aditi Gowitrikar looked stylish in black.

Evelyn Sharma and Soni Razdan kept it basic on the red carpet.