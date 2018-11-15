rediff.com

VOTE! Who wore red better: Alia Bhatt or Preity Zinta

Last updated on: November 15, 2018 14:25 IST

Take the poll given below and let us know. 

Photographs: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Sabyasachi red kurta paired with a velvet gharara and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta.

Lending a vintage charm, the actor accessorised her look with huge gold earrings.

With her hair tied in a ponytail, and that cute smile pasted on her face, Alia was grace personified.

The spaghetti straps lend a sexy feel to the outfit, and the gold embroidery has a classic touch to it. 

Keeping her make up minimal, the actor looked splendid in red. 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Close on Alia's heels was Preity Zinta, who looked radiant in red.

Dressed in an embroidered jacket kurta, Preity rounded off her look with red pants. 

With her hair worn loose and lovely chandbalis on her ears, the actor cut an impressive figure in red.

 

We ask you, dear readers who wowed in red. Take the poll given below and let us know!

