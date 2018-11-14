Manushi Chhillar takes a walk on the wild side

November 14, 2018 11:49 IST

The former Miss World went bold on the cover of The Peacock Magazine.

Photograph: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine/Instagram

Dressed in a printed Falguni Shane Peacock dress, with puffed sleeves, Manushi Chhillar cut an impressive figure on the latest cover of The Peacock Magazine.

The former Miss World has become a household name in India after winning the title in 2017 -- 17 years after it was last won by an Indian beauty queen.

At 21, Manushi has come a long way and this cover is dedicated to her achievements and success.

Called 'The Influencer Issue', it highlights her journey.

Wearing her hair loose, the model completed her look with dramatic eyes and nude lips.

Styled by Mohit Rai and photographed by Avinash Gowariker, Manushi accessorised her look on the cover with jewellery from Outhouse.