Glamorous, Glittery Sandeepa

The season of parties is almost upon us.

And it's time to bring out your chic, festive-appropriate outfits.

You can always turn to actress Sandeepa Dhar for inspiration.

Her wardrobe boasts of some seriously glam party styles.

Almost all her looks are made for dancing the night away.

Sandeepa, who made her acting debut in 2010, has been busy with Hindi films and Web series.

But she's never missed the occasion to shine bright.

IMAGE: Sandeepa is glamorous, to say the least.

She turns up the heat in a printed high-slit skirt and matching bustier.

IMAGE: She proves that cutouts and prints are meant to be fun when paired together.

IMAGE: Sandeepa dabbles with multiple floral prints.

The separates can be styled with a denim jacket if you want extra coverage.

IMAGE: She makes mastering metallics look so effortless.

IMAGE: If this is her idea of the naked dress, she seems to have set the gold standard.

IMAGE: She always has fun with her style including this high-slit polka-dotted skirt, paired with a deep neck T-shirt and a bomber jacket.

IMAGE: Imagine wearing this to a night club! The outfit exudes show-stopping sultriness and the latex pants take the look to the next level.

