News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl

Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl

By REDIFF STYLE
November 15, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gen Z's favourite fashion girl, Manushi Chhillar prefers white.

White is naturally about purity and simplicity. But don't forget, it's also a very positive and uplifting colour.

In white, particularly, but other shades too, the Miss World 2017, former medical student, actor and model blindsides her admirers.

IMAGE: Understated is nothing in Manushi's cupboard. Not even the red potli.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Three kinds of white: In the embellished Seema Gujral sharara, with its high-low jacket, Manushi has snowflake appeal.

 

IMAGE: Like a goddess emerging from a lotus: Her Paolo Sebastian gown, in a marvellous shade of lilac, provides a celestial aura.

 

IMAGE: Vacation trendy: What are you reading Ms Chillar? Gray's Anatomy?

 

IMAGE: Don't Smile At Me: Is Manushi guilty of stealing Billie Eilish's thunder at her UK tour concert in that Alina Anwar Couture dress?

 

IMAGE: More white! The separates would be insipid without that winsome smile.

 

IMAGE: Dream Girl: Waves. A good ol' pair of denims. Cutsie cropped T-shirt. What's the verdict? Casual but 100 per cent fashionable indeed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sharvari Steals The Show!
Sharvari Steals The Show!
Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic
Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun
Hey Joe, Long Time No Xi!
Hey Joe, Long Time No Xi!
Awhad resigns as police books him for molestation
Awhad resigns as police books him for molestation
SC asks striking Odisha lawyers to resume work
SC asks striking Odisha lawyers to resume work
MCD polls: Candidates of BJP, AAP, Cong file papers
MCD polls: Candidates of BJP, AAP, Cong file papers

More like this

Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon

Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances