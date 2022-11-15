Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl

Gen Z's favourite fashion girl, Manushi Chhillar prefers white.

White is naturally about purity and simplicity. But don't forget, it's also a very positive and uplifting colour.

In white, particularly, but other shades too, the Miss World 2017, former medical student, actor and model blindsides her admirers.

IMAGE: Understated is nothing in Manushi's cupboard. Not even the red potli.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Three kinds of white: In the embellished Seema Gujral sharara, with its high-low jacket, Manushi has snowflake appeal.

IMAGE: Like a goddess emerging from a lotus: Her Paolo Sebastian gown, in a marvellous shade of lilac, provides a celestial aura.

IMAGE: Vacation trendy: What are you reading Ms Chillar? Gray's Anatomy?

IMAGE: Don't Smile At Me: Is Manushi guilty of stealing Billie Eilish's thunder at her UK tour concert in that Alina Anwar Couture dress?

IMAGE: More white! The separates would be insipid without that winsome smile.

IMAGE: Dream Girl: Waves. A good ol' pair of denims. Cutsie cropped T-shirt. What's the verdict? Casual but 100 per cent fashionable indeed.