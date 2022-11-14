Sharvari Steals The Show!

Deepika Padukone was, without doubt, the GQ Lady Of The Day 2022 at the GQ Men Of The Year 2022 party last week.
But there were a host of others whose fashion could not have gone unnoticed.
Anupriya, Donal, Elli, Nargis, Regina, Sharvari radiated tremendous style.
IMAGE: The Magic of 14 Triangles: Sharvari Wagh knows she looks yummy.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Elli AvrRam had the cameras in a tizzy when she glided in wearing a figure-loving gown with a cute pearl-lined cutout at the waist.
IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri showed a neat sense of taste when she matched a glittering mini with a white blazer.
IMAGE: Sequin flowers triumphantly beat a path down the one-shoulder gown Anupriya Goenka came in.
IMAGE: The black soberly and responsibly balances the playful, energetic pink in Donal Bisht's dress.
IMAGE: Lots of mind-boggling action in the luscious red gown Regina Cassandra wore.