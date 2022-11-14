News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sharvari Steals The Show!

Sharvari Steals The Show!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: November 14, 2022 09:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone was, without doubt, the GQ Lady Of The Day 2022 at the GQ Men Of The Year 2022 party last week.

But there were a host of others whose fashion could not have gone unnoticed.

Anupriya, Donal, Elli, Nargis, Regina, Sharvari radiated tremendous style.

IMAGE: The Magic of 14 Triangles: Sharvari Wagh knows she looks yummy.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Elli AvrRam had the cameras in a tizzy when she glided in wearing a figure-loving gown with a cute pearl-lined cutout at the waist.

 

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri showed a neat sense of taste when she matched a glittering mini with a white blazer.

 

IMAGE: Sequin flowers triumphantly beat a path down the one-shoulder gown Anupriya Goenka came in.

 

IMAGE: The black soberly and responsibly balances the playful, energetic pink in Donal Bisht's dress.

 

IMAGE: Lots of mind-boggling action in the luscious red gown Regina Cassandra wore.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun
Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun
Ananya, Raai Laxmi Get Party Started
Ananya, Raai Laxmi Get Party Started
Travels With Barkha Singh
Travels With Barkha Singh
Bipasha's Colourful Maternity Style
Bipasha's Colourful Maternity Style
Another T20 World Cup record for run-machine Kohli
Another T20 World Cup record for run-machine Kohli
F1 PIX: Russell takes first win in Mercedes one-two
F1 PIX: Russell takes first win in Mercedes one-two
'Suggest gold, silver MF SIPs to invest'
'Suggest gold, silver MF SIPs to invest'

More like this

Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic

Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances