Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

The GQ Men Of The Year 2022 party was a night of fashion super highs (isn't it always?).

Deepika's iconic Red Moment.

Ranveer donned dragons.

Ishaan Khatter waltzed in wearing a see-through vest and cape-style blazer in royal blue.

IMAGE: Always striking, Deepika Padukone is electric in red.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: If there's anyone who can steal biwi ka thunder, it has to be Ranveer Singh.

IMAGE: Skin in all the right places: Could Bhumi Pednekar be about to break into a naagin dance?

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta pulls off the LBD like she's one of 007's right-hand ladies.

IMAGE: Ranveer's got competition! Men can carry off sequins, sheer and velvet with elan proves Ishaan Khattar.

IMAGE: Alaya F's neutral ruffled dress allows the chains on her neck to get good play.

IMAGE: Little Boy Blue: Why so serious Karthik Aaryan?

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi's sequin-dripping gown displays enviable cleavage.

IMAGE: Did Rakul Singh borrow Jackky Bhagnani's suit?&

IMAGE: Hair braids. Tattoos. Black nails. Multiple finger-rings. Shiny boots. Prateik Babbar leaps ahead of the women and steals the show.

IMAGE: Saba Azad is in a Hollywood-Elizabeth-Taylor-Kinda garb.

IMAGE: Mermaid spotted: Aahana Kumra in a bunch of frothiness.

IMAGE: Ummm... ?! Is Sobhita Dhulipala a runaway or runway Adidas bride?