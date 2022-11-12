Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

The GQ Men Of The Year 2022 party was a night of fashion super highs (isn't it always?).
Deepika's iconic Red Moment.
Ranveer donned dragons.
Ishaan Khatter waltzed in wearing a see-through vest and cape-style blazer in royal blue.
Don't miss the fun...
IMAGE: Always striking, Deepika Padukone is electric in red.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: If there's anyone who can steal biwi ka thunder, it has to be Ranveer Singh.
IMAGE: Skin in all the right places: Could Bhumi Pednekar be about to break into a naagin dance?
IMAGE: Sayani Gupta pulls off the LBD like she's one of 007's right-hand ladies.
IMAGE: Ranveer's got competition! Men can carry off sequins, sheer and velvet with elan proves Ishaan Khattar.
IMAGE: Alaya F's neutral ruffled dress allows the chains on her neck to get good play.
IMAGE: Little Boy Blue: Why so serious Karthik Aaryan?
IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi's sequin-dripping gown displays enviable cleavage.
IMAGE: Did Rakul Singh borrow Jackky Bhagnani's suit?&
IMAGE: Hair braids. Tattoos. Black nails. Multiple finger-rings. Shiny boots. Prateik Babbar leaps ahead of the women and steals the show.
IMAGE: Saba Azad is in a Hollywood-Elizabeth-Taylor-Kinda garb.
IMAGE: Mermaid spotted: Aahana Kumra in a bunch of frothiness.
IMAGE: Ummm... ?! Is Sobhita Dhulipala a runaway or runway Adidas bride?