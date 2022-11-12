News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

Ladies In Red! Deepika, Elnaaz Sizzle

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 12, 2022 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The GQ Men Of The Year 2022 party was a night of fashion super highs (isn't it always?).

Deepika's iconic Red Moment.

Ranveer donned dragons.

Ishaan Khatter waltzed in wearing a see-through vest and cape-style blazer in royal blue.

Don't miss the fun... 

IMAGE: Always striking, Deepika Padukone is electric in red.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: If there's anyone who can steal biwi ka thunder, it has to be Ranveer Singh.

 

IMAGE: Skin in all the right places: Could Bhumi Pednekar be about to break into a naagin dance?

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta pulls off the LBD like she's one of 007's right-hand ladies.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer's got competition! Men can carry off sequins, sheer and velvet with elan proves Ishaan Khattar.

 

IMAGE: Alaya F's neutral ruffled dress allows the chains on her neck to get good play.

 

IMAGE: Little Boy Blue: Why so serious Karthik Aaryan?

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi's sequin-dripping gown displays enviable cleavage.

 

IMAGE: Did Rakul Singh borrow Jackky Bhagnani's suit?&

 

IMAGE: Hair braids. Tattoos. Black nails. Multiple finger-rings. Shiny boots. Prateik Babbar leaps ahead of the women and steals the show.

 

IMAGE: Saba Azad is in a Hollywood-Elizabeth-Taylor-Kinda garb.

 

IMAGE: Mermaid spotted: Aahana Kumra in a bunch of frothiness.

 

IMAGE: Ummm... ?! Is Sobhita Dhulipala a runaway or runway Adidas bride?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya, Raai Laxmi Get Party Started
Ananya, Raai Laxmi Get Party Started
Kiara's Eternal Love
Kiara's Eternal Love
Nithya Menen's Love For Saris
Nithya Menen's Love For Saris
We are taking back Kherson, says Zelenskyy
We are taking back Kherson, says Zelenskyy
Shadab, Shaheen Key To Pak Shot At Glory
Shadab, Shaheen Key To Pak Shot At Glory
Fate of 412 candidates in balance as HP votes
Fate of 412 candidates in balance as HP votes
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group
Uddhav Sena MP Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde group

More like this

Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic

Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic

Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances