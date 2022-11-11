Fall Head Over Heels For Shefali's Chic

Shefali Jariwala plays the Fashion Game like a pro.

She gets special points for consistency, perfection and sophistication.

Still known for her appearance in the Kaanta Laga video, Shefali has appeared on several television reality shows including Nach Baliye Season 5 and Season 7, and Bigg Boss 13.

Brace yourself to be swept away by her costume drama.

IMAGE: Immaculate Shefali: With not a hair or eyelash out of place, she is the pinnacle of desi glam.

Her caption for the pic: Jhuki Jhuki si nazar #eyesspeaklouderthanwords'.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Shefali's gorgeous eyes are highlighted by the floor-length pleats anarkali of an interesting shade.

Is it beige or a pale mossy green?

IMAGE: Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You: Looking wicked in a printed green strappy dress from The Boozy Button.

IMAGE: Wowza! The naked jumpsuit (by Nikhita Tandon) never looked vampier.

IMAGE: Maldives sojourn: As splendid as the billowing clouds rolling along behind her in a daring yet tasteful laced-up dress over a white swimsuit.

IMAGE: Parde Ke Peechey: A firm lover of all things pink, Shefali works the colour into another Boozy Button ensemble.

The high-slit skirt has a variety of riveting motifs, including cheetahs?

IMAGE: Lady Pink.