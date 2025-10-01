'GF Doesn't Want To Share Bedroom'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to handle differences in a relationship.

Does your girlfriend/boyfriend enjoy intimacy but also need their own space?

How can you respect boundaries without feeling neglected?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to honour your partner's choices and handle differences in a relationship.

Anonymous: My girlfriend doesn't want to share a bedroom with me after marriage.

She says she wants her own space and the bed and closet to herself.

She shares we can share our bedrooms on special days but we will not invade each other's space.

According to her, this will keep our marriage alive.

This is the first time I am hearing something like this. I don't know how to react.

In a few cultures across the world, married couples live in separate bedrooms and they seem to have better married lives.

Now, this kind of an arrangement is very different from what we are used to.

So you and your girlfriend need to sit down and talk about it and come to some sort of an arrangement that isn't extreme either for you or her.

Talk to her. Be honest.

All the best!

