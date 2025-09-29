In Love With Two Men. How To Choose The Right One?

'We all are self-centred and care about our own happiness. There's nothing wrong with that until that hurts other people,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Are you in love with two people?

It's not unusual to have feelings for more than one person at the same time.

In such situations, making the right choice can be overwhelming.

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of QuackQuack, suggests why it is important to handle the dilemma of choosing the right partner.

Anonymous: I am in a relationship with two men. One is an old friend who has been with me since my school days.

I always thought of him as my friend but he recently proposed marriage.

The other guy is my former colleague who I truly love but his parents do not agree to our marriage because he is a Catholic and I am a Jain.

I tried breaking up with him but my heart refuses to let him go. He supports me but says that I will have to adjust after marriage.

Meanwhile, my school friend is aware of my feelings and has been with me despite knowing about my past relationships.

My family thinks I should choose him over my boyfriend.

I am honestly confused and I am not able to decide what and who is right for me.

Can you please help? Both are equally loving and care for me.

I do not have enough information to help you decide which one of these two men to choose.

But I can tell you one thing -- it isn't right to keep two people on the hook.

You are only focusing on what's good for you, even if that means hurting two people at the same time.

We all are self-centred and care about our own happiness.

There's nothing wrong with that until that hurts other people. Whatever you decide, you must do so soon.

