How To Set Boundaries With Mum-In-Law

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, tells you how to avoid arguments and set healthy boundaries with your in-laws.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

What would you do if your in-laws decide to move in without your consent?

How can you manage conflicts and arguments without compromising on your marriage?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website, tells you how to avoid arguments and set healthy boundaries with your in-laws.

You can post your relationship and dating-related questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Anonymous: My mother-in-law wants to shift into our home permanently.

My husband agreed without consulting me. And now we are arguing about it.

If we say NO to her, it will be obvious that I have rejected her.

We don't get along with each other. What should I do?

You can't tell her not to come as it seems clear that that's what your husband wants.

What you can do instead is to draw a few boundaries that you can share with your husband.

Keep these boundaries in place to keep your sanity intact.

Initially, there will be a lot of resistance but be firm.

Slowly, when they realise that you are not going to budge and that the frequency of arguments and unpleasant situations are reducing, they will yield.

Just be firm and keep at it; healthy boundaries help relationships stay healthier.

You can post your relationship and dating-related questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.