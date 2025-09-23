Help! Partner's Friend Interferes In Love Life

'Sometimes, we blame it on friends because we don't want to face the truth. I recommend not doing so. Please have an open conversation with your girlfriend,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating website.

Anonymous: I am facing a situation that I don't understand well.

I have been dating this girl for over three years but in those three years we used to chat only once a week.

Then things changed in an instant so we lived in different areas for a year.

We didn't speak to each other again until this year 2025.

I approached her and told her I still love her.

She said she loves me too and we kissed.

Now whenever I see her she doesn't come to me.

Every time I have to go to her I think it's her friend making her do this to me.

I understand it must be so confusing but I suggest you don't make assumptions.

Ask her respectfully. Let her tell you what the issue is.

Sometimes, we blame it on friends because we don't want to face the truth. I recommend not doing so.

Please have an open conversation.

Healthy relationships grow on clear communication and if you want to start this relationship on a happy and 'not so confusing' note, definitely speak to her.

Listen about her concerns and assure that you are committed to solving them. I am sure you will be able to work things out soon.

