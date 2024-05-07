News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He's impossible': SRH coach after SKY masterclass

'He's impossible': SRH coach after SKY masterclass

Source: PTI
May 07, 2024 13:22 IST
SRH's assistant coach Simon Helmot doffs his hat to Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten century against SRH. Photograph: BCCI

SRH's assistant coach Simon Helmot said Suryakumar played an exceptional innings to take the game away from his side and the world No 1 T20I batter will have a lot of influence in the T20 World Cup.

"On some days you just have to take your hat off and say well played and well played to him. He's an exceptional cricketer and he's always going to demand a spot in the Indian team and I'm sure he'll have an influence in the World Cup," he said.

"It's very difficult (to bowl at Suryakumar) and you guys have seen him close up for many years as I have. He's a very difficult batsman to match up with when he's in that sort of frame of mind, that sort of mood."

 

Helmot said the conditions assisted swing bowling with the new ball in both the innings which forced the batters to adjust their game.

"Travis (Head) has been one of our best players this season at the top of the order. But even he found it difficult at times to time the ball out in the middle on this particular track and that will happen at different times during the season," he said.

Helmot said not losing their fourth spot in the IPL points table was the biggest positive for SRH in a resounding defeat.

"The positives are that we're still fourth in the ladder. It's a really tight competition; one of the tightest competitions we've had in IPL for years that I can remember,” he said.

"For us, we've got our very first fly tomorrow (Tuesday) and then play the next day against Lucknow (on Wednesday). For us, it's (about) very quickly get through over this game," he added. 

