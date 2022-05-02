Kiara, Sara Look Stunning!

The GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards was high on glamour with celebs showcasing their bold styles on the red carpet.

Please click on the images to find out what the celebs wore to the GQ Awards.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani chose a green lace gown with a leather belt for the occasion.

All photographs: Pradeep Bhandekar

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan looked party ready in sequins.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon brought sexy back in a prink crimson gown with a high-slit.

IMAGE: Looking regal, Mandira Bedi wowed in a green halter-neck gown.

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal paired her asymmetrical shirt dress with black stockings and won fashion.

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait was all smiles in a multi-colour sari-inspired gown.

IMAGE: Host of the evening Ramona Arena arrived dressed like royalty.

All she was missing with a tiara to match the look.

IMAGE: Masoom Minawala looked gorgeous in a breathtaking black off-the-shoulder gown.

She accessorised the look with an emerald choker.

IMAGE: Adah Sharma was her funky best in an tiered gown with a high slit.

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma embraced a fashion-forward look in a tie-dye top, white skirt and matching heels.