Neha Kapur rocks the slit dress

Designer Siddartha Tytler -- who has dressed some of the popular stars in the entertainment business -- is known for his unconventional designs and outfits.
Former Miss India Neha Kapur and actor Aditya Seal turned showstoppers for the designer's latest collection presented at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
Please click on the images for a closer look at the collection.
IMAGE: All eyes were on the recently married Aditya Seal, who walked in black kurta with a turquoise embroidered robe and slim pants. His statement nose ring was one of the highlights of the show.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week
IMAGE: Former Miss India Neha Kapur made heads turn in a golden blouse and white, ruffled jacket paired with a beige, pencil skirt that featured a thigh high slit.
IMAGE: Sanea Sheikh modelled a black and gold gown from the Sometsuke collection, inspired from Japanese pottery techniques.
IMAGE: Use of appliques, ruffles and sequins added to the drama.
IMAGE: The menswear line, that played with prints and layers, was trendy.
IMAGE: Siddartha looked mighty pleased with his collection and showstoppers.