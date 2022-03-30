Neha Kapur rocks the slit dress

Designer Siddartha Tytler -- who has dressed some of the popular stars in the entertainment business -- is known for his unconventional designs and outfits.

Former Miss India Neha Kapur and actor Aditya Seal turned showstoppers for the designer's latest collection presented at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the collection.

IMAGE: All eyes were on the recently married Aditya Seal, who walked in black kurta with a turquoise embroidered robe and slim pants. His statement nose ring was one of the highlights of the show.



Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Former Miss India Neha Kapur made heads turn in a golden blouse and white, ruffled jacket paired with a beige, pencil skirt that featured a thigh high slit.

IMAGE: Sanea Sheikh modelled a black and gold gown from the Sometsuke collection, inspired from Japanese pottery techniques.

IMAGE: Use of appliques, ruffles and sequins added to the drama.

IMAGE: The menswear line, that played with prints and layers, was trendy.

IMAGE: Siddartha looked mighty pleased with his collection and showstoppers.