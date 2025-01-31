HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » For Bhumi, Style Is Not Just...

For Bhumi, Style Is Not Just...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 09:03 IST

x

Fashion is often viewed as a form of self-expression and Bhumi Pednekar's sense of style spells Bhumi Pednekar.

She loves cutting edge fashion, likes each of her outfits to make a statement and is set to woo the silver screen once again in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Snug and cosy in a black jacket for her Swiss vacay. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: She surprises you with that skirt and splash of turquoise.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi knows how to layer like a pro, rocking a slinky black cutout dress, draped in ice-cold accessories, all while totally owning the stage with a sequinned blazer.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Picture her in a sweetheart necklined black gown with hand-created botanical embroidery.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Diving into a khaki outfit, she adds fiery red shoes and a pout to match.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi slays in concept Indian attire paired with heavy jewellery.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: She flips the script with a deconstructed sari.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Smokey eyes, beige pout, draped blush = a stunning Bhumi.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: God, for Bhumi, is in the details and that's evident in her choice of accessories and makeup.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: She's taken sophistication to another galaxy with that three-pallu sari.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: She dons a pristine white sari and wields a metal bag like a fashion weapon.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi creates a showstopper moment in this ravishing mirrorwork sari and inctricately designed braid?

Bhumi Pednekar

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Triptii, Kirti Are Fixated On...
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties3:38

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights...

'One of the worst tragedies', US citizens express grief over mid-air plane collision6:54

'One of the worst tragedies', US citizens express grief...

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in Washington DC2:26

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD