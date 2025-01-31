For Bhumi, Style Is Not Just...

Fashion is often viewed as a form of self-expression and Bhumi Pednekar's sense of style spells Bhumi Pednekar.

She loves cutting edge fashion, likes each of her outfits to make a statement and is set to woo the silver screen once again in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

IMAGE: Snug and cosy in a black jacket for her Swiss vacay. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: She surprises you with that skirt and splash of turquoise.

IMAGE: Bhumi knows how to layer like a pro, rocking a slinky black cutout dress, draped in ice-cold accessories, all while totally owning the stage with a sequinned blazer.

IMAGE: Picture her in a sweetheart necklined black gown with hand-created botanical embroidery.

IMAGE: Diving into a khaki outfit, she adds fiery red shoes and a pout to match.

IMAGE: Bhumi slays in concept Indian attire paired with heavy jewellery.

IMAGE: She flips the script with a deconstructed sari.

IMAGE: Smokey eyes, beige pout, draped blush = a stunning Bhumi.

IMAGE: God, for Bhumi, is in the details and that's evident in her choice of accessories and makeup.

IMAGE: She's taken sophistication to another galaxy with that three-pallu sari.

IMAGE: She dons a pristine white sari and wields a metal bag like a fashion weapon.

IMAGE: Bhumi creates a showstopper moment in this ravishing mirrorwork sari and inctricately designed braid?

