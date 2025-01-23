That's What Nitibha, Rhea, Mrunal Want!

Fashion enthusiasts are always on the lookout for unusual accessories that can elevate their outfits and handcrafted metal bags are all the rage.

Here's how the latest in chic arm candy is being used by savvy celebs.

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is all about oxidised silver and she’s not stopping at ornaments -- she's rocking it with her bag too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: A tiny minimalist bag for a very maximalist blue lehenga -- that's Mrunal Thakur giving a style lesson on how to play with your outfit's proportions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Did you spot Himanshi Khurana's adorable miniature metal bag? Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's stylish purse is stealing the spotlight from her chic white ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

IMAGE: How do you draw attention to your svelte waistline? Use a silver bag like Nitibha Kaul. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is oozing glamour in Graceling's iconic signature strappy dress with a cheeky bag. It's price? A whopping Rs 87,000. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

