That's What Nitibha, Rhea, Mrunal Want!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
January 23, 2025 11:04 IST

Fashion enthusiasts are always on the lookout for unusual accessories that can elevate their outfits and handcrafted metal bags are all the rage.

Here's how the latest in chic arm candy is being used by savvy celebs.

Rhea Chakraborty

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is all about oxidised silver and she’s not stopping at ornaments -- she's rocking it with her bag too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: A tiny minimalist bag for a very maximalist blue lehenga -- that's Mrunal Thakur giving a style lesson on how to play with your outfit's proportions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Himanshi Khurana

IMAGE: Did you spot Himanshi Khurana's adorable miniature metal bag? Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's stylish purse is stealing the spotlight from her chic white ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: How do you draw attention to your svelte waistline? Use a silver bag like Nitibha Kaul. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is oozing glamour in Graceling's iconic signature strappy dress with a cheeky bag. It's price? A whopping Rs 87,000. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Nitibha Kaul

SHRISTI SAHOO
